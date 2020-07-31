Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Down to $15.28

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.28. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 58,677 shares trading hands.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

