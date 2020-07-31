Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Down to $15.28

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.28. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 58,677 shares trading hands.
PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
