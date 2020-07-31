Piper Sandler Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $60.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.11.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 444,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,169. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

