Pivotal Research Raises VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $60.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,259. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VF will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after buying an additional 2,436,579 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in VF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after buying an additional 1,021,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

