Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.13 million.Plantronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-$0.65 EPS.

NYSE:PLT traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $19.63. 26,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $790.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

