PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after buying an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,456,000 after buying an additional 400,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.04. 61,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.