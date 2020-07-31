Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,279 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 2,179,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,251,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

