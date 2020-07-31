Point View Wealth Management Inc. Buys 273 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 386,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

