Point View Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

MO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,189. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 101.90%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

