Point View Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 17,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UNH traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.36. The stock had a trading volume of 137,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

