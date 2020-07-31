Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 116.2% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $162.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,273,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.