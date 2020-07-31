Point View Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

