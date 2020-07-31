Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Polaris Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.40-6.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

PII traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $108.98.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

