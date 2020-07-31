Populous Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Populous has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $15.70 million and $1.80 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002618 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.02030668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00181480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00105998 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, DragonEX, OKEx, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Livecoin and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

