Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Down 12.5%

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, 1,063,769 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 316% from the average session volume of 255,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.56.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

