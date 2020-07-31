Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,377,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 456,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 55,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.