PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PulteGroup’s second-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues handily surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.7% and 2%, buoyed by a recovery in demand. Low interest rates, a limited supply of existing homes, pent-up demand following economic shutdown and a desire to exit more densely populated urban centers are helping PulteGroup to gain further. Earnings and revenues grew 33.7% and 4.2% year over year, respectively, given 6% higher deliveries, partly offset by 3% decline in average selling price. Higher backlog and margins, along with a solid liquidity position were encouraging. However, rising land and labor costs are a pressing concern. Also, renewed fear of a second wave of COVID-19 may impact its performance going forward.”

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.76.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. 79,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,888. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 273,698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PulteGroup by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after acquiring an additional 529,526 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.