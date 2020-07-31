QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.56. QEP Resources shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 3,628,339 shares changing hands.

QEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

The company has a market cap of $346.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 4.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 482,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 257,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

