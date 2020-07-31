QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QTS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.41.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE QTS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. 243,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -229.02 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 362,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 110,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.