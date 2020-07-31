QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
QTS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.41.
NYSE QTS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. 243,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -229.02 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.
In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 362,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 110,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
