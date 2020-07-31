Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00021343 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, CoinEx, DragonEX and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $232.91 million and approximately $234.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004222 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,624,412 coins and its circulating supply is 96,904,992 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinone, LBank, Liqui, Bleutrade, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, BitForex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Poloniex, OTCBTC, Ovis, Bibox, Exrates, DragonEX, GOPAX, CoinEgg, BigONE, Coinnest, BCEX, OKEx, Bitbns, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Cobinhood, Iquant, Gate.io, Coinrail, ZB.COM, EXX, Crex24, Coindeal, Binance, Allcoin, Liquid, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

