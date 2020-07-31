QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $13.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. 1,518,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

