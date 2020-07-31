QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a news sentiment score of -1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

QCOM traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 669,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

