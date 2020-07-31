QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Shares of QCOM traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.86. 1,549,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after acquiring an additional 760,900 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

