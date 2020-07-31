QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Edward Jones upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $111.96, but opened at $107.19. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 539,867 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

