Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

RDWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 2,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,254. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Several brokerages have commented on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

