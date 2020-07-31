Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Purchases $10,750.00 in Stock

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.25%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNDB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.
