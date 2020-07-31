Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Purchases $10,750.00 in Stock

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 176,995 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNDB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

