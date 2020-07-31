Rapidz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,235.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Rapidz has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $22,235.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 146.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.02030668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00181480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00105998 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,105,253,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

