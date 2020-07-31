Raymond James Analysts Give Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) a C$4.00 Price Target

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) received a C$4.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.47.

HSE traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The business had revenue of C$4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Husky Energy will post -0.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

