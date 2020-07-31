Raymond James Analysts Give Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) a $10.00 Price Target

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a $10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 5,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,811. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mercer International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

