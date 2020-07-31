Raymond James Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$3.50 Price Target

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,273. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $906.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.