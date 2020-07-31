Raymond James Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.67. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.