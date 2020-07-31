Raymond James Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $10.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGC. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735,566. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

