Raymond James Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $217.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $204.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.50. 699,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $370.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

