Raymond James Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $217.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $204.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.50. 699,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $370.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
