Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$9.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE NOA traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.32. 36,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.04. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.77.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$198.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,124. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$91,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,821,523.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $658,542.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

