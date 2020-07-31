Raymond James Reiterates “C$75.00” Price Target for Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$75.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. UBS Group increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.19.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 771,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,423. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.22. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

