Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RTX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 341,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

