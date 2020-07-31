Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REAL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 316,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,368. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 74.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.64.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

