Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Shares of REAL traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.68. The company had a trading volume of 316,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$31.91.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

