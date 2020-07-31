Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Set at C$33.00 by Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) has been given a C$33.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.71.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.68. 316,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.64. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$31.91.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

