Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plantronics (PLT)

7/30/2020 – Plantronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2020 – Plantronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/3/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

PLT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,601. Plantronics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $807.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plantronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Plantronics by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

