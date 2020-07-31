Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MarineMax (HZO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.50 to $31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2020 – MarineMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

7/20/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/2/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – MarineMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – MarineMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Shares of HZO traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,611 shares of company stock worth $4,149,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarineMax by 96.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MarineMax by 825.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

