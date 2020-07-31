Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,404 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in AbbVie by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,208. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

