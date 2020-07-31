Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 324 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 1,497,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,792,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

