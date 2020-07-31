Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citigroup by 78.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Citigroup by 135.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,978,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365,592. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.