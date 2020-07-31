Regent Investment Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,327,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $637.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

