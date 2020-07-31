Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 38,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,303. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.