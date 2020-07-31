Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after buying an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,756,000 after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 908,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,152,782. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

