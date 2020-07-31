Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Down 6.4%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 33,206 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,475,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

