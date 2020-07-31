Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Relx by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,204,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,966,000 after purchasing an additional 950,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relx by 80.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 659,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Relx by 57.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 455,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 258,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 908,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 176,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 97,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

