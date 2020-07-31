resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 25,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TORC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. FIG Partners reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

