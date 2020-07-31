Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. 147,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,994. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 23.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 6.9% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 33.6% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

